← Company Directory
Guidewire Software
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Guidewire Software Salaries

Guidewire Software's salary ranges from $16,768 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $343,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Guidewire Software. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $137K
Senior Software Engineer $217K
Staff Software Engineer $286K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $129K
Recruiter
Median $122K
Solution Architect
Median $217K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $204K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $343K
Accountant
$105K
Data Analyst
$16.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$176K
Marketing
$231K
Product Designer
$193K
Product Manager
$129K
Program Manager
$249K
Sales
$314K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$27.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

24%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Guidewire Software, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 24% vests in the 4th-year (6.00% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Guidewire Software is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $343,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Guidewire Software is $192,960.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Guidewire Software

Related Companies

  • HPE
  • Synopsys
  • Harmonic
  • Visa
  • NetApp
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources