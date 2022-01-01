← Company Directory
BigCommerce
BigCommerce Salaries

BigCommerce's salary ranges from $93,682 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Australia at the low-end to $221,340 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BigCommerce. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $151K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
Median $143K
Data Analyst
$133K

Data Scientist
$221K
Product Designer
$160K
Product Manager
$93.7K
Sales
$142K
Software Engineering Manager
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BigCommerce is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BigCommerce is $147,000.

Other Resources