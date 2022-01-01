← Company Directory
CyberArk
CyberArk Salaries

CyberArk's salary ranges from $5,272 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in Pakistan at the low-end to $237,666 for a Sales Engineer in Italy at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CyberArk. Last updated: 2/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $154K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Analyst
$39.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$70.4K

Product Designer
$109K
Product Manager
$128K
Project Manager
$181K
Sales
$41.4K
Sales Engineer
$238K
Software Engineering Manager
$133K
Solution Architect
$134K
Technical Program Manager
$171K
Venture Capitalist
$5.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CyberArk, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CyberArk is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $237,666. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CyberArk is $130,601.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CyberArk

