← Company Directory
CyberArk
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

CyberArk Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at CyberArk totals ₪550K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CyberArk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
CyberArk
Software Engineer
Petach Tikva, HM, Israel
Total per year
₪550K
Level
L2
Base
₪367K
Stock (/yr)
₪153K
Bonus
₪30.6K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at CyberArk?

₪582K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₪109K+ (sometimes ₪1.09M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CyberArk, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CyberArk in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪778,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CyberArk for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪590,062.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CyberArk

Related Companies

  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • NetApp
  • Akamai
  • Citrix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources