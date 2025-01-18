← Company Directory
Shopify
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Shopify Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Shopify ranges from CA$115K per year for L4 to CA$351K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$201K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
(Entry Level)
CA$115K
CA$105K
CA$9.6K
CA$641.6
L5
Software Developer
CA$162K
CA$151K
CA$9.6K
CA$791
L6
Senior Software Developer
CA$237K
CA$215K
CA$21.7K
CA$0
L7
Staff Software Developer
CA$351K
CA$302K
CA$49.2K
CA$0
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Shopify in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$350,698. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopify for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$195,964.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Shopify

Related Companies

  • HPE
  • Synopsys
  • AMD
  • Guidewire Software
  • BigCommerce
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources