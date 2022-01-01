← Company Directory
Synopsys
Synopsys Salaries

Synopsys's salary ranges from $21,220 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $413,667 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Synopsys. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Hardware Engineer
64 $92.7K
65 $123K
66 $158K
67 $159K
68 $197K
69 $250K
Software Engineer
65 $48.7K
66 $65K
67 $83.1K
68 $105K

Backend Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Software Engineering Manager
69 $317K
100 $414K
Product Manager
Median $300K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $123K
Solution Architect
Median $298K

Data Architect

Product Designer
Median $145K
Sales
Median $155K
Business Analyst
$140K
Customer Service
$87.1K
Data Analyst
$45.2K
Data Science Manager
$159K
Data Scientist
$37.4K
Electrical Engineer
$256K
Financial Analyst
$40.9K
Human Resources
$270K
Information Technologist (IT)
$372K
Management Consultant
$181K
Marketing
$175K
Product Design Manager
$312K
Program Manager
$263K
Project Manager
$107K
Sales Engineer
$119K
Technical Program Manager
$57.9K
Technical Writer
$21.2K
UX Researcher
$193K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Synopsys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Synopsys is Software Engineering Manager at the 100 level with a yearly total compensation of $413,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synopsys is $155,000.

