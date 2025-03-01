Salaries

Software Engineering Manager

All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Synopsys Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Synopsys ranges from $317K per year for 69 to $414K per year for 100. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $332K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synopsys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 67 Manager I $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- 68 Manager II $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- 69 Senior Manager $317K $218K $51K $47.7K 100 Director $414K $239K $110K $64.7K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Synopsys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Synopsys ?

