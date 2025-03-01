All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Synopsys ranges from $317K per year for 69 to $414K per year for 100. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $332K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synopsys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
67
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
68
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
69
$317K
$218K
$51K
$47.7K
100
$414K
$239K
$110K
$64.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Synopsys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)