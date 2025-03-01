← Company Directory
Synopsys
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Synopsys Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Synopsys ranges from NT$1.59M per year for 65 to NT$3.44M per year for 68. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$2.44M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synopsys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
64
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
65
Software Engineer II
NT$1.59M
NT$1.47M
NT$26.2K
NT$86.7K
66
Senior Software Engineer I
NT$2.19M
NT$1.9M
NT$123K
NT$167K
67
Senior Software Engineer II
NT$2.69M
NT$2.35M
NT$231K
NT$110K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Synopsys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Research Scientist

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Synopsys in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,451,314. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synopsys for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$2,282,641.

