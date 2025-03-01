Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Synopsys ranges from NT$1.59M per year for 65 to NT$3.44M per year for 68. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$2.44M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synopsys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 64 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- 65 Software Engineer II NT$1.59M NT$1.47M NT$26.2K NT$86.7K 66 Senior Software Engineer I NT$2.19M NT$1.9M NT$123K NT$167K 67 Senior Software Engineer II NT$2.69M NT$2.35M NT$231K NT$110K View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Synopsys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

