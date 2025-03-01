Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Synopsys ranges from NT$1.59M per year for 65 to NT$3.44M per year for 68. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$2.44M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synopsys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
64
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
65
NT$1.59M
NT$1.47M
NT$26.2K
NT$86.7K
66
NT$2.19M
NT$1.9M
NT$123K
NT$167K
67
NT$2.69M
NT$2.35M
NT$231K
NT$110K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Synopsys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
