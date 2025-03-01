← Company Directory
Synopsys
Synopsys Technical Program Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Synopsys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹4.54M - ₹5.38M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹4M₹4.54M₹5.38M₹5.67M
Common Range
Possible Range

₹13.7M

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Synopsys, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Synopsys in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,673,021. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Synopsys for the Technical Program Manager role in India is ₹3,995,780.

