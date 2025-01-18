Salaries

Software Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Shopify Mobile Software Engineer Salaries

Mobile Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Shopify ranges from CA$155K per year for L5 to CA$236K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L4 (Entry Level) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L5 Software Developer CA$155K CA$140K CA$14.8K CA$0 L6 Senior Software Developer CA$236K CA$204K CA$32.7K CA$0 L7 Staff Software Developer CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly ) 100 % YR 1 Stock Type RSU At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule: 100 % vests in the 1st -year ( 100.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Shopify ?

