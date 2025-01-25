← Company Directory
Shopify
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

Shopify Marketing Salaries

Marketing compensation in Canada at Shopify ranges from CA$111K per year for L5 to CA$252K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$160K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L5
CA$111K
CA$106K
CA$4.9K
CA$778.3
L6
CA$155K
CA$141K
CA$12.2K
CA$1.1K
L7
CA$252K
CA$171K
CA$80.4K
CA$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Shopify in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$251,881. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopify for the Marketing role in Canada is CA$157,005.

