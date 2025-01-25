Salaries

Product Manager

All Product Manager Salaries

Shopify Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Shopify ranges from $119K per year for L4 to $379K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $305K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L4 Associate Product Manager $119K $119K $0 $0 L5 Product Manager $163K $150K $13.7K $0 L6 Senior Product Manager $257K $190K $61.6K $5.1K L7 Product Lead $379K $295K $83.6K $0 View 3 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly ) 100 % YR 1 Stock Type RSU At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule: 100 % vests in the 1st -year ( 100.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Shopify ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.