KPMG
KPMG Salaries

KPMG's salary ranges from $8,584 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the low-end to $258,406 for a Partner Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of KPMG. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Management Consultant
Analyst $89.3K
Consultant $98.6K
Senior Consultant $152K
Manager $175K
Senior Manager $229K
Project Manager
Median $145K
Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $13.2K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $23.7K
Software Engineer $12.8K
Senior Software Engineer $22.9K

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Associate Data Scientist $111K
Senior Associate Data Scientist $142K
Senior Data Scientist $147K
Accountant
Associate Accountant $75.9K
Senior Associate Accountant $92.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $115K
Business Analyst
Associate Business Analyst $92.7K
Senior Associate Business Analyst $112K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $8.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $178K
Data Analyst
Median $90K
Product Designer
Median $105K
Product Manager
Median $106K
Solution Architect
Median $38.5K

Data Architect

Financial Analyst
Median $12.1K
Marketing
Median $240K
Actuary
$63K
Administrative Assistant
$13.1K
Business Development
$142K
Customer Service
$25.3K
Data Science Manager
$47.9K
Geological Engineer
$8.7K
Human Resources
$92.8K
Investment Banker
$83.6K
Legal
$140K
Marketing Operations
$126K
Partner Manager
$258K
Product Design Manager
$202K
Program Manager
$167K
Sales
$144K
Technical Program Manager
$52.9K
Venture Capitalist
$69.7K

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KPMG is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,406. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KPMG is $95,715.

