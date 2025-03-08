← Company Directory
KPMG
  • Information Technologist (IT)

KPMG Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Information Technologist (IT) compensation at KPMG totals $121K per year for Senior Associate Information Technologist. The median yearly compensation package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KPMG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Information Technologist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate Information Technologist
$121K
$116K
$0
$5K
Information Technologist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Information Technologist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at KPMG?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at KPMG sits at a yearly total compensation of $221,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KPMG for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $115,000.

Other Resources