Accountant compensation in United States at KPMG ranges from $78.2K per year for Associate Accountant to $130K per year for Senior Accountant. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $93K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KPMG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Accountant
$78.2K
$77.9K
$0
$300
Senior Associate Accountant
$93.2K
$92.3K
$0
$833
Accountant
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Accountant
$130K
$122K
$0
$8.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
