KPMG
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

KPMG Accountant Salaries

Accountant compensation in United States at KPMG ranges from $78.2K per year for Associate Accountant to $130K per year for Senior Accountant. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $93K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KPMG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Accountant
$78.2K
$77.9K
$0
$300
Senior Associate Accountant
$93.2K
$92.3K
$0
$833
Accountant
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Accountant
$130K
$122K
$0
$8.3K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
What are the career levels at KPMG?

Included Titles

Tax Accountant

Auditor

Technical Accountant

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at KPMG in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KPMG for the Accountant role in United States is $91,000.

Other Resources