All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at KPMG ranges from $92.7K per year for Associate Business Analyst to $112K per year for Senior Associate Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $93.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KPMG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$92.7K
$86.7K
$0
$6K
Senior Associate Business Analyst
$112K
$112K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
