All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at KPMG ranges from $89.5K per year for Analyst to $229K per year for Senior Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $132K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KPMG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$89.5K
$87.7K
$0
$1.8K
Consultant
$96.5K
$94.9K
$0
$1.6K
Senior Consultant
$154K
$147K
$0
$6.7K
Manager
$173K
$168K
$0
$5.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
