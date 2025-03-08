All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at KPMG ranges from $153K per year to $197K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KPMG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Manager
$179K
$176K
$0
$3.4K
Senior Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Managing Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***