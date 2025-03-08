← Company Directory
KPMG
KPMG Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at KPMG totals ₹719K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KPMG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
KPMG
Security Analyst
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹719K
Level
Associate Security Analyst
Base
₹719K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at KPMG?

₹13.69M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at KPMG sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,318,986. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KPMG for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is ₹725,484.

