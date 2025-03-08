All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at KPMG ranges from $111K per year for Associate Data Scientist to $125K per year for Senior Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $141K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KPMG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$111K
$110K
$0
$1.5K
Senior Associate Data Scientist
$142K
$136K
$0
$6K
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$125K
$120K
$0
$4.6K
