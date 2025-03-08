Software Engineer compensation in India at KPMG ranges from ₹1.13M per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹2.09M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.33M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KPMG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹1.13M
₹1.13M
₹0
₹0
Senior Associate Software Engineer
₹2.03M
₹1.94M
₹0
₹91.9K
Software Engineer
₹1.22M
₹1.05M
₹10.9K
₹154K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.09M
₹1.94M
₹0
₹150K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
