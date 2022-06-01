← Company Directory
Kelly Services
Kelly Services Salaries

Kelly Services's salary ranges from $32,101 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Russia at the low-end to $102,485 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kelly Services. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Software Engineer
Median $95K
Recruiter
Median $65K
Business Operations Manager
$77.6K

Data Scientist
$47.8K
Human Resources
$32.1K
Marketing
$102K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kelly Services is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $102,485. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kelly Services is $71,305.

