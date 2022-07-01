← Company Directory
Kroll
Kroll Salaries

Kroll's salary ranges from $8,557 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker in India at the low-end to $155,000 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kroll. Last updated: 5/4/2025

$160K

Financial Analyst
Median $126K
Accountant
Median $155K
Customer Service
$9.6K

Investment Banker
$8.6K
Management Consultant
$53.3K
Program Manager
$98K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$53K
Software Engineer
$24.1K
Technical Program Manager
$53.6K
Technical Writer
$13.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kroll is Accountant with a yearly total compensation of $155,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kroll is $53,175.

