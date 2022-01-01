← Company Directory
Insperity
Insperity Salaries

Insperity's salary ranges from $43,215 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $154,840 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Insperity. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Administrative Assistant
$43.2K
Data Scientist
$155K
Product Manager
$129K
Technical Program Manager
$126K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Insperity is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Insperity is $126,420.

