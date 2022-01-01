← Company Directory
TriNet
TriNet Salaries

TriNet's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $424,613 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TriNet. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $180K
Software Engineer
Median $153K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$112K
Financial Analyst
$79.6K
Human Resources
$186K
Industrial Designer
$99.5K
Legal
$425K
Product Designer
$123K
Sales
$114K
Software Engineering Manager
$196K
Solution Architect
$231K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TriNet is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $424,613. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TriNet is $153,000.

