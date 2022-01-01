← Company Directory
Randstad
Randstad Salaries

Randstad's salary ranges from $8,563 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in India at the low-end to $217,431 for a Solution Architect in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Randstad. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $123K

Backend Software Engineer

Human Resources
Median $10.4K
Business Operations Manager
$45.8K
Business Analyst
$128K
Data Analyst
$97.5K
Data Science Manager
$93.5K
Data Scientist
$44K
Information Technologist (IT)
$32.1K
Management Consultant
$8.6K
Marketing
$15K
Product Designer
$66.7K
Product Manager
$215K
Project Manager
$73.6K
Recruiter
$37.5K
Sales
$78.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$73K
Software Engineering Manager
$196K
Solution Architect
$217K
Technical Program Manager
$144K
The highest paying role reported at Randstad is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $217,431. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Randstad is $73,601.

