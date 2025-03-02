← Company Directory
Randstad
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Randstad Human Resources Salaries

The median Human Resources compensation in India package at Randstad totals ₹889K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Randstad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Randstad
Talent Advisor
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹889K
Level
L2
Base
₹889K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Randstad?

₹13.71M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.57M+ (sometimes ₹25.71M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Human Resources offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Randstad in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,652,618. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Randstad for the Human Resources role in India is ₹888,586.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Randstad

Related Companies

  • Mitchell Martin
  • Advantis Global
  • Vaco
  • Randstad USA
  • Addison Group
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources