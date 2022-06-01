← Company Directory
Randstad USA
Randstad USA Salaries

Randstad USA's salary ranges from $60,000 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $189,050 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Randstad USA. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $125K
Business Analyst
Median $110K
Recruiter
Median $60K

Data Analyst
$189K
Data Scientist
$131K
Management Consultant
$74.6K
Product Designer
$132K
Project Manager
$119K
Solution Architect
$137K
Technical Program Manager
$142K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Randstad USA is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Randstad USA is $127,725.

