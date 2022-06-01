← Company Directory
Randstad USA
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Randstad USA that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., the world's largest HR services provider. Driven to become the world's most valued 'working life partner', supporting as many people as possible in realizing their true potential throughout their working life, we provide companies with the high quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need while helping people get rewarding jobs and stay relevant in the ever-changing world of work. In 2021, Randstad had on average 39,530 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 24.6 billion.

    randstadusa.com
    Website
    1960
    Year Founded
    7,750
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Randstad USA

    Related Companies

    • Volt
    • Lockton
    • HackerRank
    • Vaco
    • Mitchell Martin
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources