HackerRank
HackerRank Salaries

HackerRank's salary ranges from $17,779 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $164,143 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HackerRank. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $26.7K
Data Scientist
$131K
Product Manager
$31.1K
Program Manager
$17.8K
Project Manager
$19.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$164K
Solution Architect
$25.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HackerRank is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,143. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HackerRank is $26,651.

Other Resources