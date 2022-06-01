← Company Directory
Accolite Digital
Accolite Digital Salaries

Accolite Digital's salary ranges from $14,959 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $59,531 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accolite Digital. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $17.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$43.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15K

Software Engineering Manager
$56.3K
Solution Architect
$59.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Accolite Digital is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $59,531. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accolite Digital is $43,079.

