Software Engineer compensation in India at Accolite Digital totals ₹1.81M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.98M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Accolite Digital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.81M
₹1.75M
₹0
₹59.1K
Associate Technical Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
