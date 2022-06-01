← Company Directory
Rocket Lawyer
Rocket Lawyer Salaries

Rocket Lawyer's salary ranges from $57,605 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $176,400 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rocket Lawyer. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$176K
Sales
$62.3K
Software Engineer
$57.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rocket Lawyer is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rocket Lawyer is $62,310.

