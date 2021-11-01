← Company Directory
Aon
Aon Salaries

Aon's salary ranges from $5,991 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in India at the low-end to $587,050 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aon. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $11.6K
Management Consultant
Median $110K
Product Designer
Median $121K

UX Designer

Actuary
$57.5K
Business Operations
$106K
Business Analyst
$55.6K
Business Development
$587K
Data Analyst
$75.2K
Data Science Manager
$140K
Data Scientist
$225K
Financial Analyst
$62.7K
Human Resources
$80.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$75.6K
Investment Banker
$58.1K
Legal
$131K
Marketing
$42.9K
Product Manager
$156K
Recruiter
$80.9K
Sales
$53.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$53.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$157K
Technical Program Manager
$131K
Venture Capitalist
$6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aon is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $587,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aon is $80,331.

