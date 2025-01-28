← Company Directory
Aon
Aon Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Singapore at Aon ranges from SGD 171K to SGD 243K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

SGD 195K - SGD 229K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 171KSGD 195KSGD 229KSGD 243K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Aon?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Aon in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 243,293. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aon for the Software Engineering Manager role in Singapore is SGD 170,513.

