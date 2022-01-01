← Company Directory
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Salaries

Willis Towers Watson's salary ranges from $19,281 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the low-end to $189,943 for a Management Consultant in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Willis Towers Watson. Last updated: 4/25/2025

Actuary
Median $132K
Business Analyst
Median $65K
Software Engineer
Median $120K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $107K
Business Development
$46.5K
Customer Service
$69.7K
Data Scientist
$41.7K
Management Consultant
$190K
Project Manager
$79K
Sales
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $120K
Solution Architect
$45.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Willis Towers Watson is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,943. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Willis Towers Watson is $69,690.

Other Resources