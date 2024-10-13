zuhayeer in  
Founder at Levels.fyi 

Levels.fyi Salary Heatmap of the United States

View the map here: https://levels.fyi/heatmap/


Someone on this community made the suggestion to build out a heatmap of compensation a few months earlier, and this was our first attempt at building it out.


You can view the percentiles of compensation for each DMA (Designated Market Area) region within the US as well as the top paying companies in each area.


We're also working on incorporating Cost of Living adjustments as well as some more accessible color gradients. Stay tuned!

View pay distributions for software engineers visualized through different geographical regions within the US.

undertoneSoftware Engineer  
Super interesting visual, I'd be curious about this sort of breakdown for Europe as a whole since there's so many countries and major cities.
