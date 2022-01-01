← Company Directory
Broadridge
Broadridge Salaries

Broadridge's salary ranges from $2,545 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker in India at the low-end to $378,100 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Broadridge. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $83.7K
Lead Software Engineer $137K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $209K
Accountant
$323K

Business Analyst
$13.2K
Corporate Development
$274K
Customer Service
$112K
Data Science Manager
$194K
Data Scientist
$122K
Financial Analyst
$28.6K
Investment Banker
$2.5K
Legal
$378K
Project Manager
$96.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$261K
Solution Architect
$180K
Technical Program Manager
$36.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Broadridge is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $378,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broadridge is $129,780.

