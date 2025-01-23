← Company Directory
Broadridge
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

Broadridge Financial Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Broadridge's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 122K - RON 145K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 113KRON 122KRON 145KRON 155K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Broadridge?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Broadridge in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 154,684. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broadridge for the Financial Analyst role in Romania is RON 112,987.

