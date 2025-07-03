The median Business Analyst compensation in United States package at Willis Towers Watson totals $65K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Willis Towers Watson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025
What is the highest Business Analyst salary at Willis Towers Watson in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Willis Towers Watson in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $90,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Willis Towers Watson Business Analyst employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Willis Towers Watson for the Business Analyst role in United States is $67,400.