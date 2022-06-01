← Company Directory
Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles Salaries

Heidrick & Struggles's salary ranges from $12,834 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in France at the low-end to $170,893 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Heidrick & Struggles. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$46K
Human Resources
$12.8K
Management Consultant
$164K
Product Manager
$171K
Recruiter
$118K
Software Engineer
$90.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Heidrick & Struggles is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,893. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Heidrick & Struggles is $104,065.

