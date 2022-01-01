← Company Directory
IQVIA
IQVIA Salaries

IQVIA's salary ranges from $12,239 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in Argentina at the low-end to $251,250 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IQVIA. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
130 $13.2K
140 $20.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Management Consultant
130 $117K
140 $139K
150 $177K
Data Scientist
140 $111K
150 $139K

Health Informatics

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Business Analyst
Median $93K
Product Manager
Median $180K
Customer Service
Median $89K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $168K
Business Development
$251K
Data Analyst
$40.9K
Data Science Manager
$206K
Financial Analyst
$30.5K
Human Resources
$84.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$116K
Marketing Operations
$12.2K
Product Designer
$95.3K
Program Manager
$55K
Project Manager
$16.1K
Recruiter
$65.3K
Sales
$78.4K
Sales Engineer
$173K
Solution Architect
$131K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$177K
Venture Capitalist
$102K

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IQVIA is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IQVIA is $101,907.

