← Company Directory
AmerisourceBergen
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AmerisourceBergen Salaries

AmerisourceBergen's salary ranges from $40,768 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $205,020 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AmerisourceBergen. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $135K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $179K
Business Development
$89.4K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Data Scientist
$166K
Human Resources
$40.8K
Product Manager
$133K
Project Manager
$186K
Solution Architect
$205K
Technical Program Manager
$127K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AmerisourceBergen is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $205,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AmerisourceBergen is $135,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AmerisourceBergen

Related Companies

  • Centene
  • IQVIA
  • Phreesia
  • R1 RCM
  • NRC Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources