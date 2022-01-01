← Company Directory
Centene
Centene Salaries

Centene's salary ranges from $42,785 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $193,463 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Centene. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $80.6K
L2 $96.6K
L3 $133K
L4 $124K
L5 $150K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Business Analyst
L1 $72.4K
L2 $83.4K
Product Designer
Median $138K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
Median $126K
Data Scientist
Median $99.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $88.3K
Product Manager
Median $115K
Project Manager
Median $105K
Accountant
$78.4K
Administrative Assistant
$42.8K
Business Development
$97.3K
Data Science Manager
$193K
Financial Analyst
$66.3K
Human Resources
$158K
Marketing
$191K
Program Manager
$147K
Recruiter
$151K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $180K
Solution Architect
$145K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$121K
UX Researcher
$98K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Centene is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centene is $118,405.

Other Resources