Software Engineer compensation in United States at Centene ranges from $80.6K per year for L1 to $150K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Centene's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$80.6K
$80K
$0
$575
L2
$96.6K
$94.8K
$0
$1.8K
L3
$133K
$130K
$0
$3K
L4
$126K
$120K
$0
$5.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
