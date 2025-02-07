All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at Centene ranges from $72.4K per year for L1 to $83.4K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $70K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Centene's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$72.4K
$70.8K
$0
$1.6K
L2
$83.4K
$83.4K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***