Centene
Centene Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in United States package at Centene totals $105K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Centene's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Centene
Project Manager
Little Rock, AR
Total per year
$105K
Level
Senior
Base
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at Centene?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Centene in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $146,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centene for the Project Manager role in United States is $104,000.

