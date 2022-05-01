← Company Directory
Phreesia
Phreesia Salaries

Phreesia's salary ranges from $51,266 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Canada at the low-end to $215,600 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Phreesia. Last updated: 2/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $88.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $150K
Customer Service
$51.3K

Data Scientist
$118K
Marketing
$83.8K
Project Manager
$138K
Sales
$127K
Software Engineering Manager
$165K
Solution Architect
$216K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Phreesia, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Phreesia is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Phreesia is $127,400.

