Phreesia
Phreesia Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Pet Insurance

  • Remote Work

  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

