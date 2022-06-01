← Company Directory
R1 RCM
R1 RCM Salaries

R1 RCM's salary ranges from $18,258 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $265,665 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of R1 RCM. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $145K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $118K
Business Operations Manager
$18.3K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Business Analyst
$94.5K
Financial Analyst
$179K
Product Designer
$134K
Project Manager
$135K
Software Engineering Manager
$266K
The highest paying role reported at R1 RCM is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,665. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at R1 RCM is $134,538.

